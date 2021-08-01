These rules now apply to entry into Germany

Since midnight, testing has been mandatory when entering Germany. This is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further as the summer holidays come to an end. All persons from the age of twelve must be able to prove upon entry that the risk of transmission with them is reduced – with proof of vaccination, proof of cure or a negative test result. This requirement already exists for all flight passengers. Now this applies to all modes of transport, including those arriving by car or train.

If they remain in areas with new and worrisome virus variants, evidence of testing should be provided. Proof of cure or vaccination is not sufficient in this case. In addition, there are now only two, rather than three, categories for regions worldwide with high risk of infection: high-risk regions and regions where new and worrisome viral variants are common.

The rules at a glance

certificate: In the future, every person over the age of twelve must be able to prove upon entering the country that the risk of transmission has decreased: with proof of vaccination, proof of cure or a negative test result. This requirement already exists for all cruise passengers, and now it also applies to entry by car, train or ship.

Virus variant region: If they remain in areas with new and worrisome virus variants, evidence of testing should be provided. Proof of cure or vaccination is not sufficient in this case.

Regulations: You must have the relevant evidence on arrival and present it in case of “random” checks by the authorities. Air travelers must show proof to the airline before take off, and on cross-border trains, this must also be possible during the flight. Border control is not planned for all cars.

the exams: Rapid tests or PCR tests are possible abroad – at your own expense. Rapid tests may not be more than 48 hours old when entering Germany, PCR tests 72 hours. For rapid tests, the deadline for virus variant regions is shortened to 24 hours.

Areas of danger: In the future, there will only be two categories for global regions with a higher risk of infection instead of three. In addition to areas of virus diversity, these are “high-risk areas” with particularly high numbers of cases. One indication: seven days occurrence of “much more than 100”. However, other factors should also be considered.

Quarantine: Returnees from high-risk areas must remain in quarantine for ten days, which could end with a negative test on the fifth day at the earliest. For children under the age of twelve, quarantine generally ends after the fifth day after admission. Vaccinated or convalescent patients should not be isolated. Quarantine application lasts for 14 days, which cannot be shortened, on areas of virus variants.

registration: Vacationers coming from high-risk areas or virus variants should continue to register at the official digital entry portal. Test, vaccination or recovery records can also be uploaded there once you have them.

Penalties: Violations threaten with fines – for example in exchange for an obligation to register, provide evidence or go into quarantine. Transport companies also face fines for violations. In general, fines for flagrant violations can reach €25,000.