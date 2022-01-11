These passports offer great freedom of visa-free travel

1/7 The card determines how much freedom you have when you travel.

2/7 During the pandemic, travelers around the world have faced significant restrictions.







6/7 You can also make good progress with a German passport. This is second only to Finnish and Italian passports.

7/7 The last places occupied by Iraq and Afghanistan. With these passports, you can travel to only three destinations without a visa. A visa is required to travel to Switzerland.

Book a trip to Punta Cana or Egypt? No problem for travelers with a Swiss passport. Although individual travel restrictions have been set with the pandemic, travelers who carry the red lane still have great freedom of movement.

in order of “Passport Index” Switzerland ranks fifth, and as such it has one of the most attractive passports in the world. Whether it is Bolivia, Botswana or Belgium: with the passport, you do not need a visa for 107 countries, for another 43 countries a visa is issued on arrival. This is the case, for example, when traveling to India or Madagascar.

The United Arab Emirates is in first place

People who hold a UAE passport enjoy the greatest freedom of travel. Holders of this passport can travel to 104 countries without a visa and 55 countries with a visa on arrival. A visa application must be submitted for only 39 destinations before departure. Emirates break records.

Passports from Germany, Finland and Italy are directly ahead of Switzerland in the ranking. For example, people with a German passport can enter Senegal without a visa, while Swiss citizens have to apply for a visa to enter the country. Ranking with the highest places in the overview:

Travel restrictions even without a pandemic

During the pandemic, freedom of travel is restricted for everyone around the world. Europeans in particular, who can travel to large parts of the world without any problems, face strict travel regulations. Anyone holding an Afghan or Iraqi passport knows these strict travel restrictions even in epidemic-free times.

Passports from Afghanistan and Iran ranked last in the ranking, and according to the “Passport Index”, they are the most attractive in the world. Only three countries for Afghan and Iraqi citizens can travel without a visa.