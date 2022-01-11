World

These passports offer great freedom of visa-free travel

January 11, 2022
Esmond Barker

    The card determines how much freedom you have when you travel.

    During the pandemic, travelers around the world have faced significant restrictions.

    You can also make good progress with a German passport. This is second only to Finnish and Italian passports.

    The last places occupied by Iraq and Afghanistan. With these passports, you can travel to only three destinations without a visa. A visa is required to travel to Switzerland.

Book a trip to Punta Cana or Egypt? No problem for travelers with a Swiss passport. Although individual travel restrictions have been set with the pandemic, travelers who carry the red lane still have great freedom of movement.

in order of “Passport Index” Switzerland ranks fifth, and as such it has one of the most attractive passports in the world. Whether it is Bolivia, Botswana or Belgium: with the passport, you do not need a visa for 107 countries, for another 43 countries a visa is issued on arrival. This is the case, for example, when traveling to India or Madagascar.

