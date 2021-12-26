These iPhones are about to expire

Apple will give us our first look at iOS 16 by June at the latest. As is well known, the manufacturer is secretly working on the next update. But in 2022, for the first time in a long time, some iPhone models won’t be included, they’re endangered because Apple is ending support.

With the current iOS 15, Apple hasn’t ruled out any of the iPhones that iOS 14 supports yet, which is a lucky circumstance for older mobile users. But in 2022, this may look different, as the current report notes (source: iPhone Soft).

iOS 16 is no longer compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and Co.

As a result, there are both iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus and the original too The first iPhone SE on Apple’s list. It should not be compatible with iOS 16. There are also discounts on Apple tablets. The venerable device will no longer be supported by iPadOS 16 iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, fifth generation iPad and iPad Pro from 2015.

In short: As it turns out, it should iPhones and iPads will likely have at least one Apple A10 chip in the futurestill from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to be supported. Even if this sounds dramatic at first, the truth is: Even with the upcoming end of support, Apple backs its devices with long-term updates like any other manufacturer. There should also be at least security updates here and there. So if you still use such a classic car, you will not have to throw it away for long.

Even if iOS 15 is still running on older iPhones, the Live Text feature shown in the video requires at least an iPhone XS or iPhone XR:

But how reliable is the data from iPhonesoft at all? Before (with iOS 13 and 14) they were right, and most recently with iOS 15 they were wrong. Until then, the iPhone 6s and iPhone SE were both on the verge of dying out. It’s common knowledge that one of them was wrong, but in the end the person must be right, so our guess.

There will be certainty at WWDC in the summer. Maybe back at the beginning of June, Apple will be one of them at the in-house developer fair The first taste of iOS 16 Then officially reveal the devices that will be supported for the release in the fall.