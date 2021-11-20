World

These diseases were discovered in Joe Biden (79)

November 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    US President Joe Biden had a medical examination.

  • 2/7

    In the process, his own doctor discovered some not-so-tragic ailments.

  • 6/7

    Recently, Biden’s stiff gait has been observed more often. This is due to age-related changes in the head’s spine.

  • 7/7

    Biden, 78, is “healthy and strong” and able to hold office.

President Joe Biden, 79, underwent a routine medical exam. His health was put through her steps. He also underwent a colonoscopy. Being(e) Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, took office under sedation.

Biden now certifies to his personal physician that he is “in good health, 78” and can practice in his office.

See also  After Barbock: Plagiarism scandal also concerns CDU counselor candidate Laschet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *