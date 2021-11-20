These diseases were discovered in Joe Biden (79)

1/7 US President Joe Biden had a medical examination.

2/7 In the process, his own doctor discovered some not-so-tragic ailments.







6/7 Recently, Biden’s stiff gait has been observed more often. This is due to age-related changes in the head’s spine.

7/7 Biden, 78, is “healthy and strong” and able to hold office.

President Joe Biden, 79, underwent a routine medical exam. His health was put through her steps. He also underwent a colonoscopy. Being(e) Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, took office under sedation.

Biden now certifies to his personal physician that he is “in good health, 78” and can practice in his office.

Cough is a disease of the digestive system

But Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said Biden had developed a “more pronounced” tendency to cough and clear his throat during his speeches. This has been repeatedly raised in the American media.

After conducting the tests, Dr. O’Connor that the cause of this has been found. The president suffers from gastrointestinal disease. It is gastroesophageal reflux or acid reflux. This happens when stomach acid returns to the esophagus. A disease that can be treated with Pepcid, the doctor said.

The president should wear orthopedic shoes

Doctor. O’Connor also said Biden’s gait has become stiffer, which he attributed to age-related changes in the president’s spine. He added that a “very detailed neurological examination” ruled out the possibility that the sclerosis was caused by a stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or other neurological disorders.