19 teams go to Qatar

These countries have already bought a World Cup ticket A week before the draw, 19 countries were confirmed to participate in the World Cup. 32 countries will travel to Qatar in November. Meanwhile, great tension remains in Africa and North America. Overview.

Kylian Mbappe with France, Neymar with Brazil, Thomas Muller from Germany and Luis Suarez from Uruguay will participate in the World Cup finals in Qatar. stone key

Six Federations

Italy, Czech Republic, Austria and Turkey fell by the wayside in the barrage matches. In Tuesday’s finals in Lisbon, Portugal and North Macedonia as well as Poland and Sweden in Warsaw will compete for a ticket. Wales plays Ukraine or Scotland in June.

qualified: Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, England, Holland, Croatia, Serbia

After Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador now have a World Cup ticket in the bag. Uros beat Peru 1-0 in Montevideo on Thursday night. Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay in Ciudad del Este but still qualified for Qatar thanks to the defeat of Peru. Brazil lent a helping hand to Uruguay and Ecuador thanks to their 4-0 home win against Chile. This means that only one South American country can travel to Qatar. The player in fifth place goes for relegation to a team from Asia. Peru (21 points), Colombia (20) and Chile (19) also qualified. The decision will be made on Tuesday next week.

qualified: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador

The decision will be made in North and Central America next Thursday. Overseas Canada should not be able to take the ticket. Maple Leaves (25 points) tops the qualifying table with confidence. The United States and Mexico are three points behind, followed by Costa Rica (19). There are still two rounds to play. Three countries qualify directly for Qatar. A nation that plays intercontinental playoffs in the summer.

qualified: No nation yet

On Wednesday, Japan and Saudi Arabia managed to secure a ticket for the World Cup. Japan beat Australia 2-0 in their penultimate match of the qualifiers. The Saudis, whom Australia could no longer intercept, also benefited from the Japanese success. For the Australians, there is still a turn across the qualifiers so they can take part in the finals in November. South Korea and Iran have qualified previously.

qualified: Qatar, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia

The last matches of the African continent will be on Friday evening and next Tuesday. Ten teams compete in home and away matches for the five starting positions.

qualified: No nation yet

Four countries are still on their way to participate in the finals. Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, New Zealand and the Solomon Islands. In the semi-finals and final, the winner from Oceania will be decided in the coming days. This participates in the intercontinental playoffs.

qualified: (yet) no nation

The World Cup group draw will take place on Friday, 1 April. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 30th.