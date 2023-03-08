These are the women at the most exclusive golf club in the world

How to become a member of the Augusta National GC. In short: it’s anything but easy. But are there also women in the world’s most exclusive golf club? Since 2012 yes. Not much, but still. here they are.

Augusta National is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world. Perhaps even the most exclusive. Only those who are eligible and invited to attend the Elite Circle become members. The list of members remains confidential. Names are rarely revealed because the list of members is protected like a state secret. About 300 people must have belonged to it. The US media keeps reporting on who can become a member of the Augusta National GC. Sometimes it is reported that it is easier to fly to the moon than to become a member as the masters program is held every year.

The hurdle is not necessarily the entrance fee, as there are much more expensive clubs in the United States. The unique thing about ANGC is that you can’t even apply for membership because: only when a member dies or resigns for any reason, the club decides on someone who can take their place. New members are usually people recommended by existing members – including political figures, top athletes or wealthy CEOs. Among them, for example, is Microsoft founder Bill Gates or investor Warren Buffett. slim? In fact they weren’t granted access until 2012. In that time, two notable women made history when they were the first two members of the Augusta National GC. Today it is said that there are six women belonging to it.

Women at Augusta National GC Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been a member of the Augusta National GC since 2012. Along with Rice, Darla Moore was also entered for the Augusta National GC. And the third in the group was Virginia "Ginny" Rometty. Diana Murphy was recruited in 2018. Ana Patricia Botín is the fifth woman and first Spaniard to join the Augusta National Golf Club. Heidi Oberroth followed as the sixth member of Augusta.