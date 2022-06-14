These are the travel trends for 2022

Summer vacation is almost here – but where do we go?

According to the travel portal, Germans have a clear favorite.

But other destinations are also popular.

The Pentecost holiday is over, and now the summer vacation you want to plan for. But where should you go? Travelers from Germany have a very clear favorite: According to travel portal Opodo, summer is all about beaches and palm trees. Accordingly, in 2022 Palma became the first undisputed destination for tourists from Germany. In addition to the sunny destinations in the south, there are also major European cities in the north.

Away from the ballerina with partying, sangria, and pop music, Balearic Island has great locations to offer: sea lovers should head to the northern tip of the island. The former watchtower of Talaia d’Albercutx stands in Cap Formentor. From the 380-meter-high structure, you can enjoy a wonderful view of the lapping waves.

Palma charms itself with the Gothic La Seu cathedral in the south of the old town, close to the coast. The Arab influence, which blends with the Spanish-Catalan elements of the old town, is also evident. Walking through the largely car-free core is definitely worth it.

When it comes to travelers from Hesse, it is Istanbul The place to be 2022. For vacationers from North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, the vibrant city on the Bosphorus with its many markets comes second. Residents of Saarland take a completely different approach: they prefer to immerse themselves in the diverse summer program in Berlin.

Beyond Jubilee: London is still very popular

The study showed that Brexit and disagreements over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson do not reduce the desire to travel to London. After celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th jubilee, life in the bustling city will definitely be more relaxed again.

In six federal states (Bavaria, Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schleswig-Holstein and Saxony), the UK capital has earned silver as the second favorite destination for the summer months. In northern Germany and Saxony, people prefer a trip to the city of love – Bienvenue à Paris!

