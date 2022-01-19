There is now snow in the desert

It snowed in the desert. Because the temperatures are around -2 degrees, the dunes are now covered in snow.
The basics in brief
- There is a thin layer of snow in the desert.
- In Ain Safra, Algeria, the temperature drops below zero at night.
- It is the fourth time since 2016 that it has snowed in the desert.
Snow is your thing Barely related to the desert Brings. The Sahara in North Africa is famous for its high temperatures.
But in the past few days, the thermometer in the Algerian city of Ain Sefra sometimes showed -2 degrees. Temperatures that do not happen often at the “gateway to the desert”, as the small town is called. In addition to the cold A thin layer of snow also fell in the sandy desert, resulting in an unusual picture.
As British media reported, this is not the first time that ice has covered the sand dunes around Ain Sefra. This was also the case in 1979, 2016, 2019, and 2021. In January and December, the average low temperature in the city is less than 5 degrees. It rises about 900 meters above sea level.
