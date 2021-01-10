There are a lot of rumors out there about the Tesla Model Y’s standard range

January 9, 2021 by Steve Hanley

Rumors have been circulating for the past several months that Tesla will soon introduce a standard single-engine version of the Model Y to match the SR + Model 3 sedan. Elon Musk seemed to like the idea, but last week the company pulled the trigger on the Y Standard Range, which will sell for $ 41,990 – $ 8,000 less than the Y Long Range twin-engine model that has been the primary choice for most buyers so far.

The first question everyone will ask is, what’s the difference in range? This answer, too much. The Y Long Range is rated at 326 miles. Standard range? 244 miles. That’s an 82-mile difference, which is significant. It comes to a whole lineup of the first generation Nissan LEAF, for example. It would be interesting to see how many people are ordering the standard domain and how many long-term ones, now that there is a choice. One of the CleanTechnica The crew has already made its choice.

The SR and LR both have the same top speed – 135 mph – but the LR reaches 60 mph half a second faster – 4.8 seconds versus 5.3 seconds. Other than that, the cars are nearly identical. Less scope, less money. Bigger range, more money. Choose whatever option suits your wallet, lifestyle, and happy driving.

Whichever version you choose, it’s also available for the first time as a seven-passenger car for an additional $ 3,000. Now we’ll get to know if full size adults will actually be able to sit there. Some people have their doubts.

No, because the range would be unacceptably low (<250 EPA miles) Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2020

Last July, Musk indicated that the standard-range version of the Model Y simply wouldn’t be able to travel far enough on a single charge to be acceptable. Apparently, something made him change his mind. Perhaps the request was simply too strong to be ignored. The first rule of marketing, after all, is to give customers what they want.

There’s a good chance the Model Y SR will become Tesla’s best-selling car. We know at least one person who wants one. How much more will there be? “We’ll see,” said Zen Master.

Do we appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Think about becoming a prof CleanTechnica member, supporter or ambassador – or patron on Patreon.

Register for free Daily newsletter or Weekly Newsletter So you don’t miss any story.

Do you have CleanTechnica advice, advertise, or guest suggestion on the CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Teslas sold in 2012 for 2021





About the author Steve Hanley Steve writes about the relationship between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida, Connecticut, or anywhere else exclusivity might drive. You can follow it Twitter But not on any social media platforms run by evil masters like Facebook.







