The year 1860 and the game was played in the United States. TSV 1860 Munich vs. Osnabrück (Live Broadcasting and TV) Live Streaming from VfL Osnabrück!

Ahead of their third Bundesliga match in Round 34, TSV 1860 Munich and VfL Osnabrück discuss who was in better shape at the time and who had to fight hard next. How can I watch the match on TV? Here you will find all the details about the game including TV and live broadcasts.

In round 34, hosts TSV 1860 Munich and VfL Osnabrück will face off in the third German Bundesliga.

The game begins on April 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Munich. The event takes place at the city stadium on Grünwalder Straße.

In 31 matches, coach Michael Kollner’s team ranked fourth with 14 wins, ten draws and seven defeats with 52 points. Visiting VfL Osnabrück is currently fifth in the table with 51 points after 7 defeats, 9 draws and 14 wins under coach Daniel Scherning. VfL Osnabrück has won 14 games in his first 30 games of the season. The host will now have to work hard to disprove the stats. Sven Wachitzky will announce the match.

On match day 34 of the 3rd German Bundesliga, you will find all the information about the games here.

1860 Osnabrück competes in the third division on free TV and live on Magent Sport.

Games from Division III can be watched live on Magenta Sports pay-TV from Telekom: all 380 games of the 2020/21 season can be watched live here. A live conference on simultaneous games will be held on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

ARD also secured the television rights to the best games in the third division. The three regionally focused programs will broadcast a total of 86 matches live from their region on free TV in the 2020/21 season, with at least two matches per match day. ARD provides free live streaming of one of its online stations in its media library.

On Saturday at 2 pm, MDR “Sport im Osten” will broadcast a live match from the third league or regional league. SWR, BR, MR, WDR and NDR belong to the free TV broadcasting stations that broadcast Division III matches live.

The year 1860 and the game was played in the United States. Osnabrück: the third Bundesliga match schedule for the 34th match.

