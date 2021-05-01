The WTA Championship in Madrid: Angelique Kerber missed Petra Kvitova-Sport

Angelique Kerber is eliminated from the WTA Championship in Madrid. (Archive image) Photo: Press Photo Baumann / Press Photo Baumann





After Laura Siegemund was eliminated from the WTA Championship in Madrid, Angelique Kerber also had to say goodbye after losing to Petra Kvitova.

Madrid – Former world number one Angelique Kerber (Kiel) was eliminated from the WTA Championship in Madrid despite another good showing in the second round. The 33-year-old lost 4: 6, 5: 7 to the two-time winner in Wimbledon of the Czech Republic Petra Kvitova on Saturday in the dirt courts event that took in around € 2.5 million.

In the eighth defeat in the fourteenth meeting with Kvitova, Kerber made many mistakes in critical situations and dropped her service four times. As in her first win over Kvitova’s Marqueta Fondrosova on Thursday, the indeterminate German was much better than she had been in the first few months of the year.

In the left-handed duel, Kerber admitted a decisive break against the three-time winner in Real Madrid in Group A at 4: 5 and in the second round at 5: 6. Kerber had to wait since Indian Wells 2019 (final defeat to Bianca Andreescu / Canada) For the round of 16 in the 1000 championship, the highest class below Grand Slam.

No more German players are represented in Madrid

After Laura Siegmund (Metzingen) was eliminated in the second round on Saturday, there are no longer any German players in singles in the Spanish capital. Against French Open winner Ijia Soyatek, the 33-year-old lost on Saturday 3: 6, 3: 6, beating ten points in the second set when the score was 3: 5.

Siegemund missed her second round of 16 in a tournament in the 1000 class tournament. So far, she had only competed in the round of 16 in Madrid 2016. The Fed Cup player fought as much as possible against Swiatek, who was 17th in the world ranking and thus 42 places higher, He tied again after 0: 3 in the second set, but then had to face the Swiateks after 1:39 hours. His No. 11 serve point was hit in the match.





