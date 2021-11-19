The world record for flight with synthetic fuel

The British Air Force made the first flight using synthetic fuel

The Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain in 2. November 2021 one world record Prepared by having the first successful flight Synthetic fuel only they performed. It was a short trip of the miniature type Ikarus C 42, that group leader Peter “Willie” Hackett It was controlled. Synthetic gasoline was the fuel UL91 from zero oil.

Gasoline was produced in the Orkney Islands hydrogen of water and carbon extracted from atmospheric carbon dioxide and these components with the help of locally generated wind, tidal and wave energy sum had become. No changes are required to the flying machine This process can also be used to produce a number of “drop in“Fuel used Replacing fossil fuels serve and do not change Motors Requires. Buddy LoweZero Petroleum’s chief operating officer stated that synthetic gasoline “only exists 5 monthsIt was developed and successfully operated in an aircraft without the need to change the aircraft or engine.

RAF Group Commander Peter “Willy” Hackett shakes hands with Guinness World Records juror Glenn Pollard after completing the world’s first flight using 100% synthetic fuel. © APA / AFP / MOD / CATHY SHARPLES / CATHY SHARPLES

He added that engine measurements after the test flight.No difference in performance or overall performance compared to standard fossil fuels.” Significant savings can be achieved The innovation behind the synthetic fuel journey comes from the project Martin The Royal Air Force, which took place in June of Quick Capabilities Office seem. Preliminary data shows that this fuel can be between 80 and 90 percent Reduce carbon consumption per trip. Jeremy QuinnThe Minister of Defense Procurement described the flight as “the first of its kind in the world.” “It shows the determination of the British Armed Forces to drive innovative, zero-emissions ideas while fulfilling operational commitments,” he said.

Hackett in the cockpit during standard flight © APA / AFP / MOD / CATHY SHARPLES / CATHY SHARPLES