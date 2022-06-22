“The world has gone crazy” – Südtirol News

British singer Kate Bush has expressed surprise at her surprising belated success on the chart. Her song “Running Up That Hill”, released in 1985, played the lead in the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and has been breaking into the charts since the release of the current season. “It’s incredible,” Bush said in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday.

“It’s a great series. I thought the song would get some attention. But I could never have imagined something like that.” According to UK official charts company, the 63-year-old has set a record for the time it took a song to reach number one on the UK charts since its release – 37 years. Also in Germany and the United States, the song took number four.

“It’s kind of shocking,” said Bush, very aloof. “The world has gone crazy.” But she was touched by how special the song was included in the series “Stranger Things” and that it played an important role, “a kind of spell”, of one of the main characters. She is also happy that her music is now reaching a “whole new audience”. Now people were hearing her song who had never heard of her before.