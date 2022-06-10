The world champion is now an honorary citizen of Brazil

After his third Brazilian GP win, Lewis Hamilton is now honored by Ayrton Senna’s house as an honorary citizen.
The basics in brief
- Sir Lewis Hamilton, 37, has been granted honorary citizenship in Brazil.
- The Briton is a huge fan of Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna (34).
- In Brazil, he celebrated three GP wins and took the World Championship title in the 2008 season.
His idol in Formula 1 has always been Ayrton Senna. Sir Lewis Hamilton is now a little closer to the legendary motorsport icon: from now on, the Briton can call himself a Brazilian.
Will Lewis Hamilton win the eighth world title again?
The Brazilian Congress this week granted the 37-year-old an honorary citizenship. After his third win at Interlagos last year, Hamilton celebrated the Brazilian flag on the podium.
Then Congressman Andre Figueiredo proposed making the seven-time Formula 1 world champion an honorary citizen. Now Congress has complied with this request.
Lewis Hamilton and his love for Brazil
“I love you, Brazil,” the record champion wrote after the announcement. “I am speechless to be an honorary citizen of one of my favorite places in the world. Words fail me – Brazil, I can’t wait to see you again.”
Lewis Hamilton has a long history with the South American country. He won his first world title in dramatic fashion at Interlagos in 2008. Hamilton himself wore the colors of Ayrton Senna’s helmet on his hood for a long time.
In 2017, the record champion received a special honor: at the Canadian Grand Prix, he equaled Cena’s record for first place. In return, Hamilton received an original helmet from the Brazilian, who died in 1994.
