The women’s national team obviously prefers – three points mandatory – and many goals too – sports

Goal limit 6 times and 2 goals – that was a very meager women’s result in the World Cup qualifier against Romania on Friday. At Letzigrund, coach Nils Nielsen’s bowlers’ goal looked closed.

After 4 days, the place is the same, but the opponent is called Croatia. The Swiss women are also the top favorites in their fourth match of the group. After 3 matches, the number 20 in the FIFA rankings is present with the maximum points and goal difference of 12: 1. The Croats (No. 54) have lost 3 times and have not scored a goal (0:10).

We’re better at playing and we’ll probably have the majority of the ball.

Given the clear distribution of roles, winning is a must. “We’re better in terms of playing, and we probably get the majority of the ball,” says Anna Maria Kronogorsevich, two-time top scorer for Romania. The Barcelona mercenary with Croatian roots expects a strong, physically violent opponent. It will be difficult for them.”

Switzerland – Croatia live Open the chestClose the box We will show you the women’s national team match between Switzerland and Croatia on Tuesday from 6:50 pm live on SRF Zwei and the SRF Sport app.

The coach also warns. “No matter who is on the pitch in Croatia, the players always give everything for their country. We have to be prepared for that,” explains Nielsen. You have to put pressure on the Croats immediately, because “if they have the time, they are good at the ball.” “.

Italy scored 5 goals in Croatia

Even if Croatia were certainly an uncomfortable opponent and an opponent against whom Switzerland only achieved 1:1 away in the European Championship qualifiers in September 2020: one can expect clear success from Nielsen’s team. And Italy, the group favourites, did just that in a 5-0 win away to Croatia.

If to work with many goals, the Swiss assessment of chances should improve dramatically compared to the Romania match. At that time, Swiss women graduated no less than 25 (!) times. Among the 23 failed attempts were a handful of “first-class” players.

Nielsen has also recently ramped up final training. “We worked a lot in front of goal – with crosses and finishes”, emphasizes Kronogorsevich and adds with a smile: “He looked good.” Now, it’s up to the Swiss women to be as cold-blooded in the hard fight as they are in the Tuesday night rehearsals.