The woman owes about $50 billion after the night of the party

June 26, 2021
Esmond Barker
Maddie McGovern of California won’t forget this hangover anytime soon. In fact, she just wanted to see how much money she had left at the bar on the last night of the party and then, when she looked at the scale on Sunday morning, she hit it off. $49.9 billion was in red.

Boyfriend Gabe Flores filmed his girlfriend’s reaction and posted the video on Tiktok. It shows how terrified the young woman is about her bank balance. “I swear to God it really says minus 49 billion. What should I do?” McGovern said. The clip spread quickly. The clip now has nearly ten million views.

