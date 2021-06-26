The woman owes about $50 billion after the night of the party

screenshot 1/4 Shock after a night of partying at Maddie McGivern’s from USA.

Maddie McGovern of California won’t forget this hangover anytime soon. In fact, she just wanted to see how much money she had left at the bar on the last night of the party and then, when she looked at the scale on Sunday morning, she hit it off. $49.9 billion was in red.

Boyfriend Gabe Flores filmed his girlfriend’s reaction and posted the video on Tiktok. It shows how terrified the young woman is about her bank balance. “I swear to God it really says minus 49 billion. What should I do?” McGovern said. The clip spread quickly. The clip now has nearly ten million views.

The bank put her on hold first

But the story does not end there. A day later, McGivern himself uploaded a video on Tiktok. an update. I called the bank to find out what went wrong. And according to the indebted so far, the conversation has not gone as intended.

The bank was friendly with “Hi, this is your bank, how can I help you?” mentioned. Then McGovern said, “Hey, I have $50 billion in debt and I’m not sure why.” The employee was completely confused and suspended her for now, but promised to look into the billion dollar mess.

Debt wasn’t the only problem with her bank account. McGivern also received notice that it will take out a $50 billion loan in 2099.

It was blamed on the technical collapse

In the end, the phone call did not help. The religion was still there and the question why it remained open. So McGovern finally paid a visit to the bank to solve this problem. The result: there was a technical glitch behind the billion dollar hole. “We had a technical glitch over the weekend that affected a limited number of accounts. The issue has been fixed and these accounts are now showing correct account balances,” a bank spokesperson said.NEWSWEEK».