The White House reiterated that the United States is ready to take action if Russia invades Ukraine

“We understand that the Russian attack will have serious consequences,” the official said. The official said the fines would be closely coordinated with US allies and partners and would seriously harm the Russian economy. Such a move would bring NATO’s capabilities closer to Russia.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stressed that any intervention “will be met with a major strategic mistake and sanctions, including internal sanctions with our allies”. He condemned Russia’s “aggressive and disturbing” rhetoric against Ukraine and NATO, saying British support for Ukraine was “out of reach”.

Hours after Putin’s last press conference, the US administration said the Biden administration was ready to discuss some Russian measures, which would depend on the US and NATO “unconditionally ensuring Russia’s security now and in the future.” Fears of Russia.

Russia has made some demands, the official said, “They know we can never agree.” The official said any dialogue “must be conducted in full coordination with our allies” and openly condemned the recent insistence by Russian officials on bilateral talks only with the United States.

However, the official said, “The Biden government is ready to cooperate with Russia through multiple channels in early January.” The date and time of the talks has not yet been determined.

Putin blames the West for escalating tensions

In his last press conference on Thursday, Putin shrugged off Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. “How would the Americans react if we deployed our missiles on their border with Canada?” he told reporters. It is a security issue. You know our red lines.”

“You blatantly deceived us. Five waves of NATO expansion. Let’s go – they are now with the armed forces of Romania and Poland,” Putin added.

On Thursday, White House spokeswoman Chen Zaki Putin dismissed the statements: “Well, the facts are clear, and the facts show that the only occupation that we see on the border between Russia and Ukraine is the Russian military structure. Hard-line rhetoric from Russia.”

NATO is “a defensive alliance, not an aggressive one.

To stir up the diplomatic activities surrounding the crisis, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday spoke with both Truss and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the consequences to expect in the event of a Russian occupation and invasion.

The White House said Thursday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to Andrei Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, to discuss their “shared concerns and public stance toward the Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border.” “Sullivan affirmed the unwavering commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the White House statement said.

Aggressive movements in Moscow

Sources close to the intelligence service told CNN that more Russian troops have been sent to the border in recent days. The latest findings of US intelligence relate to more than 50 so-called “tactical battalion teams” on and around the Ukrainian border.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials also found evidence that Russia had begun to reroute its commercial aviation and rail systems in support of its military initiative, although similar air and rail operations were observed in the spring during Russia’s most recent military formations that eventually fell back. .

Russia is demanding security guarantees from the United States and NATO, including a pledge that NATO will not expand eastward and not allow Ukraine to join a military alliance, according to a draft plan posted online by the Russian Foreign Ministry last week. “We are not planning any public talks,” the official told reporters on Thursday, declining to specify which aspects of the Russian proposals would be open to discussion.

“I assume we’ll get our substantive response to these talks,” the official said. “Regardless of what we say, we haven’t interacted much with the proposed projects…Obviously some things have been suggested, we’ll never agree, and I think the Russians might have known to some extent. We think there are other areas ‘where we can explore possibilities’.”

