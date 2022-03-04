The weekend goes on a world tour in July

The first new dates for The Weeknd’s postponed world tour have been confirmed. It should finally start in the summer.
The Weekend (32) goes on a world tour postponed from summer. The “After Hours Till Dawn” tour will initially take the singer through Canada and the United States. Rapper Doja Gate (26) will accompany The Weekend on his journey.
The Canadian will begin things on July 8 in Toronto. The last announced concert is on September 2 in Los Angeles.
Will The Weeknd even come to Germany?
Weekend wants to perform in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the fall of 2022. However, scheduled shows in Hamburg, Munich, Vienna, Zurich or Berlin also had to be canceled.
Now the singer has described the newly announced appearances in North America as the first stage. That’s why he has to announce new shows in Europe soon. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
In October 2021, The Weeknd announced that their tour dates would be postponed and that it would begin in the summer of 2022. By that time he had already confirmed that he wanted to continue coming to Europe as part of his tour. “I want to do something bigger for you guys who need venues because of the restrictions and the need for more shows.” The singer wrote this.
