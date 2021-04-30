The webcast of the digital Galaxy plans and the investor spoke about the results of the first …

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy Digital” or “GDH Ltd.” or “The Company”) to announce its first-quarter financial results of 2021 prior to the opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, March. May 17, will be published.

Michael Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, and members of management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to provide shareholders with updates on the company’s activities and results.

A live webcast will be available here with the option to ask questions: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/ Or directly on: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144722. The conference call can also be reached by investors in the United States or Canada at 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 (outside the US and Canada). A replay will be available online and can be accessed in the same way as a live webcast on the company’s investor relations site. Replay is also available through June 14, 2021 at + 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the US and Canada) using passcode 13719351.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services company and active investment management in digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The Galaxy Digital team has extensive experience in investment, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, wealth management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital is active in the following business areas: trade, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. Galaxy Digital CEO and founder is Mike Novogratz. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey.

Investor Relations Contact Person, Elsa Ballard, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Media Relations Officer, Eva Casanova, [email protected], (917) 847-4796; Stephen Wald, [email protected], (212) 390-9216

