The volcano is restless – the second large flow of lava can reach the sea in La Palma – News

A second lava flow could reach the sea on the Canary volcanic island of La Palma on Monday and form a new headland there.

For a month now, lava and ash have dominated much of the Canary Island.

The lava flow has destroyed more than 1,800 homes so far and the island is rocked by numerous earthquakes every day.

The Institute of Volcanoes in the Spanish region announced, on Sunday afternoon, that the hot mass of 1270 degrees Celsius is about 200 meters from the sea. The lava flow is flowing towards the sea slopes at a speed of 15 meters per hour.

Legend: A new large lava flow may reach the sea on Monday. The island has already grown a lot due to the lava tongues.

Keystone



The main stream has been pouring into the Atlantic Ocean for about two weeks now, creating a new vertical area that was about 36 hectares on Sunday. Fits about 50 football fields. La Palma will have to be remapped.

The end may not yet be imminent.

The affected area in the Cumbre Vieja mountain range in southern La Palma was once again hit by dozens of earthquakes on Sunday. Since, according to the authorities, tremors with a magnitude of 4.6 still occur at depths of more than 30 kilometers, they do not represent a great danger. However, according to experts, they indicate that the volcano will remain active for some time. “Maybe the end is not yet near,” said the regional president of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, on Sunday.

Legend: People are trying to rid a house of volcanic ash – in Las Manchas in La Palma.

Keystone



Since the volcano became active again on September 19 for the first time in 50 years, the lava has completely destroyed more than 1,800 structures, according to the latest official information released Sunday. 754 hectares of land were covered with a meter-thick layer of lava. This area corresponds to more than 1,000 football fields. About 7,000 residents had to be brought to safety since the volcano erupted.