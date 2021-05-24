The video shows how houses are swallowed up by a lava flow

Keystone-sda.ch 1/11 The city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, threatened by a volcanic eruption, appears to have escaped a disaster.

Keystone-sda.ch 2/11 The military governor of North Kivu Province, Konstant Ndima, said on Sunday that lava flow from Nyiragongo volcano had stopped in the outskirts of Goma.

A screen shot 3/11 However, lava destroyed some buildings.













France Press agency 10/11 The eruption reminds us of the last major volcanic eruption in Nyiragongo in 2002, said a representative of Virunga National Park, where Nyiragongo volcano is located.

France Press agency 11/11 More than a hundred people were killed in that time and much of the eastern part of Goma was covered in lava, including half of the runway of Goma Airport.

The lava flow stopped from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo shortly before the city of Goma. This was stated by a correspondent from the German news agency at the site on Sunday.

Residents who left their homes in panic returned Saturday evening and some fled across the border to neighboring Rwanda on Sunday morning.

Part of the lava flow rolled towards Goma late on Saturday. Then the Rwandan authorities opened the border on Sunday night and allowed people to pass.

Lava has already destroyed parts of the city

The active volcano is located in the Virunga National Park, about 20 kilometers north of the city with two million inhabitants, and thus near the border with Rwanda. The volcano erupted on Saturday evening at around 7 PM local time (8 PM CEST). The head of the volcanic observatory in Goma, Celestine Mahinda, the state radio station RTNC, said that the pyroclastic flows have so far mainly flowed through parts of the national park. The park is Africa’s most biodiverse reserve and home to the endangered mountain gorillas.