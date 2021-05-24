World

The video shows how houses are swallowed up by a lava flow

May 24, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • The city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, threatened by a volcanic eruption, appears to have escaped a disaster.

  • The military governor of North Kivu Province, Konstant Ndima, said on Sunday that lava flow from Nyiragongo volcano had stopped in the outskirts of Goma.

  • However, lava destroyed some buildings.

  • The eruption reminds us of the last major volcanic eruption in Nyiragongo in 2002, said a representative of Virunga National Park, where Nyiragongo volcano is located.

  • More than a hundred people were killed in that time and much of the eastern part of Goma was covered in lava, including half of the runway of Goma Airport.

The lava flow stopped from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo shortly before the city of Goma. This was stated by a correspondent from the German news agency at the site on Sunday.

Residents who left their homes in panic returned Saturday evening and some fled across the border to neighboring Rwanda on Sunday morning.

Publication date: May 23, 2021, 1:30 pm

Last update: May 23, 2021, 3:25 PM

