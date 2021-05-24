The video shows how houses are swallowed up by a lava flow

The lava flow stopped from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo shortly before the city of Goma. This was stated by a correspondent from the German news agency at the site on Sunday.
Residents who left their homes in panic returned Saturday evening and some fled across the border to neighboring Rwanda on Sunday morning.
Part of the lava flow rolled towards Goma late on Saturday. Then the Rwandan authorities opened the border on Sunday night and allowed people to pass.
Lava has already destroyed parts of the city
The active volcano is located in the Virunga National Park, about 20 kilometers north of the city with two million inhabitants, and thus near the border with Rwanda. The volcano erupted on Saturday evening at around 7 PM local time (8 PM CEST). The head of the volcanic observatory in Goma, Celestine Mahinda, the state radio station RTNC, said that the pyroclastic flows have so far mainly flowed through parts of the national park. The park is Africa’s most biodiverse reserve and home to the endangered mountain gorillas.
Mount Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002. At that time, lava destroyed large parts of Goma. About 250 people have died in the outbreak, and 120,000 have been displaced. (SDA)
Publication date: May 23, 2021, 1:30 pm
Last update: May 23, 2021, 3:25 PM
