The vaccinated American citizens will be able to travel to Europe soon

US citizens who have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus should be allowed to enter the European Union again in the coming months. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced yesterday in an interview with “The New York Times”.

In the United States, vaccines that have been approved by the European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) are used. “This will enable freedom of movement and travel to the European Union,” said von der Leyen.

“One thing is clear: all 27 member states, without exception, will know who has been vaccinated with vaccines approved by the European Union Medicines Agency,” von der Leyen said. EMA has approved the three vaccines used in the United States: Moderna, Pfizer, Biontech, and Johnson & Johnson.

Maybe already in the summer

The head of the European Union Commission did not give an exact schedule. According to the New York Times, the new rules could go into effect in the summer. The background is the rapidly progressing vaccination campaign in the United States and the progress in conversations about the use of vaccination records.

In the interview, von der Leyen noted “significant progress” in vaccinating American citizens. The United States is on track to meet its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by mid-June. Von der Leyen added that the resumption of tourism will depend on the “epidemiological situation”, but this is improving in the United States of America and “we hope it will also improve in the European Union.”