The USA team has not been defeated by Costa Rica, Mexico and Canada

Despite the very early goal, the United States could beat Costa Rica 2-1 in the World Cup qualifiers in the sixth round of the final group stage of CONCACAF.

Los Ticos got the start of his dream in the first minute, after Fuller pushed a cross from Matarita into Manchester City goalkeeper Stephen’s goal. Central American guests will not be happy for long: Barcelona Kicker Dest equalized in the 25th minute with a beam in the left corner of the cross.

The winning goal for the youngest US team to qualify for the World Cup came from Moreira’s own goal (66th place). Salzburg goalkeeper Aaronson was called up by team boss Berhalter from the start and was substituted in the 86th minute.

The United States is rehabilitating themselves for Monday night’s defeat to Panama and continues to occupy second place in the table, while Costa Rica is already under pressure in fifth place with six points.





Mexico is moving forward, Canada is still undefeated

The leader in the CONCACAF region remains the United States’ biggest competitor: Mexico. Altri has 14 points after winning 2-0 in El Salvador. Moreno puts Mexico ahead in the 30th minute. In the second half, the two teams weakened themselves once: Jacobo flies to the side of the hosts in red in the 48th minute, and Araujo sees yellow and red on the Mexican side in the 67th minute. The English Legion Jimenez scored the final result with a kick Penalty (90 + 3).

In addition to top Mexico, Canada is also undefeated. The Canucks beat Panama 4-1 in Vancouver. Blackburn gave Los Canaleros the lead in the fifth minute, but Murillo’s own goal (28) secured the equalizer before the end of the first half. In the second half, the hosts: Davis (66), Buchanan (71) and David (78) made it clear with their goals within 12 minutes and ensured Canada was on the best path to their first World Cup appearance since 1986. Be.

With this win, Canada tops the undefeated Panamanians in the table: Canada took the new third place with ten points, while Panama slipped to fourth place with eight points. The top three in the qualifying group qualify directly for the World Cup finals in Qatar, while the fourth have to go to the intercontinental play-off.

In Honduras, Jamaica celebrated their first win with a score of 2-0 and awarded the Red Lantern to the hosts. Rove (38) and Fisher (79) score Jamaica in sixth place.

