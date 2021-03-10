The US National Guard is still in the Capitol for the time being | Offline America | DW

The National Guard will continue to support local security at the Washington Capitol for at least two and a half months. A Pentagon spokesman said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request to extend parliamentary policing until May 23.

The number of the National Guard will be halved: in the future, 2,300 soldiers will be deployed. Recently, about 5,200 soldiers won a seat in Congress. The National Guard is a paramilitary organization. Therefore, despite its military character, it does not belong to the regular armed forces of the United States. Anyone who serves in the US National Guard is a reservist.

President Trump had encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol

A black day in the history of the Capitol

The National Guard moved after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building on January 6. Then the Capitol police came under fire because the security forces of Parliament were unable to repel the attack. At least five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. The FBI classifies the storming of the Capitol as domestic terrorism.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building Something is brewing The number of die-hard Trump supporters grew outside the U.S. Capitol building throughout the day. First of all, the security forces managed to drive them away.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building The first clashes At the same time that the joint meeting of both houses of Congress, that is, the Senate and the House of Representatives, is taking place, as the outcome of Joe Biden’s election as President of the United States is officially confirmed, supporters of the elected Donald Trump gather in front of the Capitol. There were initial clashes with the police officers who were supposed to protect the Capitol.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building Very weak collar But an increasingly angry crowd wants to reach the Capitol. The police are trying to stop them. Some aggressive Trump supporters managed to gain access to the building.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building Storming the Capitol Some protesters managed to penetrate the building: to the gates of the Senate.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building Defend the last stronghold The security guards try to drive away the rioters in the entrance hall. Senate politicians are brought to safety by a second exit.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building One comes through Meanwhile, a Trump supporter manages to bypass the security forces and storm the Senate. Jump from the visitor gallery to the public hall.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building The guns are ready Same picture in the other wing of the Capitol. The second chamber of Congress, the House of Representatives, is also the target of hackers. Capitol Security Officials Stop Them – Guns Pulled Out.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building Obsession? Yet Trump supporters penetrate deeper – also in the office hallways of the Capitol Building. There they are scattered around the offices of MPs.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building out of control A hacker allowed Speaker Nancy Pelosi to go with him and carry him across the Capitol building. Nobody can stop him.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building Take shelter Public halls are being evacuated. Some resort to the House of Representatives photo gallery. As one reporter reported, gas masks are being distributed – as protection from tear gas.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building Gas columns on Capitol Hill The security forces have no choice but to use tear gas to disperse the angry crowd.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building A large unit ends the chaos on the Capitol building The police force was beefed up, the National Guard rushed to help and the mayor enforces a night curfew that lasts until 6 a.m. So Washington is slowly resting in the evening. Author / Author: Christine Zayer



Recently, concerns have surfaced that right-wing extremists may be planning another storm on the Capitol building last week. But only a few supporters of the Qunun Conspiracy Movement gathered in front of the Parliament building.

fab / wa (dpa, rtr)