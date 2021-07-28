The US health agency wants to recommend masks again

In a drastic change due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the US health authority CDC, according to media reports, will recommend wearing masks again in the future. According to the CDC, those who have been fully vaccinated should cover their mouths and noses again in public in some parts of the country where the virus is currently spreading particularly aggressively. The authority announced its notification on Tuesday afternoon (local time).
In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer considers wearing a mask indoors for a fully vaccinated person a requirement for the vast majority of situations. In light of the dramatically increased number of infections due to the delta variable, which already accounts for more than 80 percent of all new infections, US experts are now retracting their assessment, according to the media.
The number of new cases has risen sharply recently, especially in several southern US states such as Florida, Missouri and Arkansas. The vaccination rate is particularly low there. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only makes recommendations. In the end, US states make their own decisions (SDA)
Publication date: 07/27/2021 at 7:22 pm
Last update: 07/27/2021, 8:53 PM
