The US health agency wants to recommend masks again

1/2 According to media reports, the US Health Authority wants to recommend the wearing of masks again in public places.

2/2 The recommendation also applies to those who have been fully vaccinated.

In a drastic change due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the US health authority CDC, according to media reports, will recommend wearing masks again in the future. According to the CDC, those who have been fully vaccinated should cover their mouths and noses again in public in some parts of the country where the virus is currently spreading particularly aggressively. The authority announced its notification on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer considers wearing a mask indoors for a fully vaccinated person a requirement for the vast majority of situations. In light of the dramatically increased number of infections due to the delta variable, which already accounts for more than 80 percent of all new infections, US experts are now retracting their assessment, according to the media.