It has been confirmed that the United States will host both the men’s 2031 Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup as global rugby sets the agenda for the next 11 years.

The announcement was made in Dublin on Thursday, after which Australia will host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Australia and the United States have been announced as double hosts for both matches, the first time in two years that World Rugby – the game’s governing body – has hosted two major matches in the same country as part of a new strategy. The results were announced last November.

“Today we host three extraordinary Rugby World Cup tournaments – England, Australia and the United States – which represent unprecedented determination and opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby around the world.

“Today is an important moment for the game and an exciting development for the fans. I would like to congratulate everyone who helped make this dream come true and we look forward to delivering a truly world class game for everyone.”

After the 2023 Men’s World Cup in France, England will host the 2025 Women’s World Cup (previously held in 2010) and prepare to increase the number of teams that qualified from 12 to 16.

The Men’s World Cup 2027 continues in Australia in the Northern Hemisphere (England 2015, Japan 2019, France 2023) and bids ahead of Argentina while Russia withdrew in December 2020. This is the second time that Australia has hosted the Men’s World Cup. Cup after 2003, held from September 10 to October 23, 2027.

After the 2021 World Cup was postponed in New Zealand in October 2022, the 2029 World Cup will be hosted in the Women’s Southern Hemisphere for the second time.

The announcement comes after World Rugby reaffirmed that both worlds of rugby would enter ‘exclusive talks’ with the United States to host World Rugby events in 2031 and 2033. The United States was initially keen to host men’s matches in 2027 but turned its attention to 2031 to give them enough time to refine their plans.

President Joe Biden announced his support for the US initiative in April, saying that government guarantees needed to conduct such a contest “will be carried out by competent and credible officials.” Biden said he expected the government to help “deliver the most successful Rugby World Cup in history.” World Rugby Talks A nine-year career gives them plenty of game-changing time in the United States as they prepare to host the biggest rugby events.

Sources told ESPN that the men’s competition will continue in October-November 2031, with the United States bidding for two games in 25 future host cities, including the NFL’s stadiums: Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Baltimore. Birmingham, Alabama; Boston. Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas. Denver. Houston. Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Minneapolis. Nashville, Tennessee; New York/New Jersey; Orlando Florida; Philadelphia. Phoenix. Pittsburgh. San Diego; San Francisco Bay Area; in Seattle; Washington DC

Rose Young, CEO of USA Rugby, said: “While I express our sincere gratitude for World Rugby’s trust and endorsement of our vision in furthering the development of this wonderful sport across the country, I speak on behalf of the rugby community and fans across the country of the United States.”

“Rugby in the United States is now entering a new era, and the sport’s greatest achievement is ensuring that rugby is an enduring and ongoing passion and a passionate beach-to-beach building board. They are the catalysts to create a precedent for the development of our game worldwide.”