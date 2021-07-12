The United States stands with the protesters in Cuba

US President Joe Biden assured protesters in authoritarian Cuba of US support. The Cuban people are demanding their basic rights, according to a letter from the White House on Monday, Biden.
These rights must be respected, including the right to peaceful protest and the right to freely determine one’s future. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to listen to its people and meet their needs rather than enrich itself at this crucial moment.” Biden criticized the government’s “decades of repression.”
Amid the severe economic crisis, large numbers of protesters against the socialist government took to the streets in Cuba at the weekend for the first time in decades. In the capital, Havana, they marched through the historic city center on Sunday, chanting “Freedom, freedom” and “We are not afraid,” as evidenced by videos posted on social networks. Also in the cities of Holguín, Matanzas, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba, thousands of people protested the economy of scarcity and oppression. The Cuban government accused US-controlled agitators of being responsible for the demonstrations.