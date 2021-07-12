The United States stands with the protesters in Cuba

Amid the severe economic crisis, large numbers of protesters against the socialist government took to the streets in Cuba at the weekend for the first time in decades. In the capital, Havana, they marched through the historic city center on Sunday, chanting “Freedom, freedom” and “We are not afraid,” as evidenced by videos posted on social networks. Also in the cities of Holguín, Matanzas, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba, thousands of people protested the economy of scarcity and oppression. The Cuban government accused US-controlled agitators of being responsible for the demonstrations.