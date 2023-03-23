The United States of America will achieve its climate goal by 2030

By 2030, the United States wants to emit only half as much carbon dioxide than it did in 2005. At the global climate conference, President Joe Biden promised that the United States would also achieve this goal.

Sharm El-Shaikh. At the global climate conference in Egypt, US President Joe Biden promised to comply with the stated climate protection goal of the United States and vigorously combat global warming. “The United States will meet its emissions target by 2030,” Biden said at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference in Egypt on Friday. The United States is on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. “We are rushing to do our part to avoid the climate hell that the UN Secretary-General warned so forcefully earlier this week.”

“We are on the highway to climate hell – with our feet on the accelerator,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the Sharm el-Sheikh climate conference on Monday.

The United States wants to cut emissions in half

Biden declared the fight against the climate crisis a priority when he took office, and in April 2021 at a summit with several heads of state and government he announced a new climate goal for the United States for 2030. According to this, the United States wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half compared to 2005 by End of the contract.

The US president said his administration had taken “unprecedented steps” over the past two years to address the climate crisis. In particular, he highlighted the so-called Anti-Inflation Act passed by the US Congress in August. This means that about 370 billion dollars (358 billion euros) will be invested in climate protection over the next 10 years, for example to boost the manufacture of solar cells and wind turbines. Financial incentives are also provided to build electric vehicle factories.

Drought, forest fires and hunger crisis

Biden said the fight against the climate crisis must be accelerated. The past eight years have been the warmest since weather records began. He pointed to the dire consequences of global warming: drought and wildfires in the United States, the hunger crisis in East Africa and devastating floods in Egypt and Nigeria.

The United States and the European Union want to support Egypt

The United States of America, Germany and the European Union are supporting Egypt’s energy transition with financial aid of $500 million. This was announced by US President Joe Biden on Friday in a speech he delivered at the World Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. This would enable the North African country to achieve 10 gigawatts of renewable energy production by 2030. At the same time, five gigawatts of power from gas-fired power plants was to be removed from the grid.

This will reduce climate-damaging emissions from Egypt’s energy sector by ten percent. According to data from the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) programme, Egypt is currently increasing its domestic production and use of gas – and risks being “trapped in a future with rising carbon dioxide emissions”. According to CAT, investments in renewable energies are lower than those in gas. Egypt accounts for more than a third of gas consumption in Africa and is also the second largest gas producer on the continent.

