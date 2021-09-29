The United States of America threatens Turkey with new sanctions over the S-400

The US Senate Foreign Policy Committee has threatened to impose new sanctions on Turkey if new agreements are made with Russia, according to an interview message on Twitter.

The United States has expressed concern about Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems:

“When we drafted the CAATSA (Act on “Resist America’s Dissidents Through Sanctions” – editor’s note), we were absolutely clear: Sanctions are imposed on every case that conducts significant business with the Russian military or Russian intelligence services,” he says in a Twitter message. Every new purchase Turkey makes should mean new sanctions.

Earlier, in an interview with CBS News, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that despite the heated conflict with the United States and repeated threats, Turkey intends to continue purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems.

In April of this year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced negotiations with Russia on the delivery of the second S-400 group. The diplomat stated that Turkey’s purchase of the Russian air defense system was a done deal and Washington would have to accept it.

US printing due to purchase of S-400

In 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the delivery of a regiment batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems – the terms of the contract were fulfilled in the summer and autumn of 2019.

In the United States, the deal was received negatively and Washington urged Turkey to withdraw from the deal. In return, they offered Ankara the American “Patriot” systems.

To increase pressure on Turkey, the United States has threatened to delay delivery of the latest F-35 fighters and even exclude Turkey from the F-35 program. Washington has also threatened to impose restrictions under the Anti-Terrorism Act as of 2017.

The United States informs Turkey of its exclusion from the F-35 program

Ankara did not want to give up and continued negotiations with Russia for the delivery of additional S-400 systems.