The United States is working to harden the tone in the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Foreign Minister Blinken urged a halt to the project immediately on Thursday.

The United States has called for the immediate termination of work on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued a warning to all involved in the project on Thursday and threatened punitive action.

“The US State Department reiterates its warning that all parties involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline are subject to sanctions and must stop their work immediately,” Blinken said.

The top US diplomat described the gas pipeline as a geopolitical Russian project aimed at dividing Europe and weakening energy security. Bad business for Germany, Ukraine, and the Central and Eastern European partners of the USA. Blinken added that his ministry is closely following all activities related to Nord Stream 2.

Blinken: Biden is still tough on the question

Blinken referred to the sanctions laws passed by the US Congress by a bipartisan majority against Nord Stream 2. The minister affirmed that the government of US Democratic President Joe Biden would implement these laws.

So far, only Russian KV has been sanctioned by the US due to Nord Stream 2T-country Presumed, which operates the Fortuna extension ship – These punitive measures were announced by US Republican President Donald Trump’s administration shortly before their term expires in January.

Republican pressure

In a report published last month by the US State Department headed by Blinken, contrary to expectations, no other company was punished or threatened with punitive action. Concern rose among Republicans in Congress that the Biden administration was not taking action against pipeline completion.

The United States opposes the project because they fear that their European partners are too dependent on Russia. Critics of the United States argue that the United States wants to sell its gas to Europe.