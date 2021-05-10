The United States has no closer ally than Great Britain

This recognition should be well received in the British capital: after the change of power in the White House, Great Britain feared the traditional “special relationship” between the two states would deteriorate, as the relationship between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the new government. The President of the United States was considered to be laden applies.

Johnson had no friendships with the US Democrats when he hinted in a newspaper article, during the election campaign before the 2016 Brexit referendum, that former President Barack Obama had a grudge against the former colonial power of Great Britain due to his Kenyan roots. Biden later referred to Johnson as a “physical and emotional clone” of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

On Monday, Secretary of State Raab emphasized that they stand “shoulder to shoulder” and share many common values ​​and interests. The USA and Great Britain worked closely together when it came to condemning human rights violations and holding states to account – as was the case recently with China.

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries are meeting this week for the first time in two years for personal deliberations. It should be about the current conflicts in Afghanistan, Myanmar, or Ukraine, but also about the goals and future challenges.