The United States expects Republican DeSantis to run for president

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to challenge Donald Trump. It appears that the Republican wants to announce his presidential bid on Twitter.

Governor Ron DeSantis. (archive photo) – AFP / Archive

The basics in brief Ron DeSantis wants to challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

DeSantis reportedly announced his plans in an interview with Elon Musk on Twitter.

Next to Donald Trump, DeSantis is considered the most promising Republican candidate

The United States awaits the official presidential bid of popular Republican Ron DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump’s biggest challenger for the Republican nomination is reportedly set to announce on Wednesday that he intends to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

The 44-year-old Florida governor is said to be announcing his plans starting at 6pm local time (midnight CEST) in a conversation with Twitter chief Elon Musk — of all places on the platform that Trump has previously used excessively.

Interview with Elon Musk

Musk confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that he will be interviewing DeSantis on Twitter. “He has an announcement to make,” Musk said. The conversation will not follow a script, but it will be spontaneous. When asked who he’d prefer for the 2024 election, the billionaire said he and most Americans want someone in office who’s “fairly normal” — apparently a jab at the odd Trump.

According to opinion polls, the hardline conservative DeSantis is currently the most promising Republican candidate alongside Trump. Trump had already announced in November that he would run for president in the 2024 election.

Advertisement with the pathos of a Hollywood movie

DeSantis has been the governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019. In November 2022, his position is confirmed by a solid outcome – one that also strengthened his position in light of his aspirations for higher things.

Before the father of three became a politician, he taught at elite universities at Yale and Harvard, served in the Navy — and served in Iraq. Prior to being elected governor, DeSantis served for several years as a representative in the House of Representatives.

DeSantis’ wife Casey posted a video Tuesday night that clearly hints at the upcoming announcement. With the pathos of a Hollywood movie, the politician appears to be stepping behind a large stage behind which the US flag hangs.

And a voice adds to the cheers of the unseen audience: «They call it faith, because in the shadow of darkness one can see a brighter future. A belief that our best days lie ahead.”

In the video, DeSantis takes another deep breath and deliberately walks toward the curtain. When he opens it and apparently enters the stage, the video ends.

Trump is raging against DeSantis

DeSantis has long been considered Trump’s biggest internal rival, years later serving as a mentor to him. The former president raged against the governor on Wednesday on the “Social Truth” platform he co-founded. Among other things, he called him a “traitor”.

Ron DeSantis made it to Florida thanks in part to the support of Donald Trump. But now he is the most dangerous rival of his former mentor. – Corner stone

The Republican, like Trump, is on the right wing of the party and shares similar hardline positions. But he’s not prone to scandals, loss of control, and chaos, but he’s considered disciplined, classified, and thoughtful—despite an ongoing feud with his powerful employer Disney in Florida, sparked by the company’s allegedly liberal culture.