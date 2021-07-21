The United States condemns the opening of Varosha as unacceptable and provocative

Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar announced on Tuesday that the status of a restricted military zone in a small part of Varosha will be revoked, thus allowing access to other areas in the Famagusta region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken of a “new era” for the former tourist hotspot of Varosha. On the other hand, the Cypriot government in Nicosia reacted indignantly to the move in memory of the division of the Mediterranean island from all places. The European Union’s external representative, Josep Borrell, called the decision “unacceptable” and one-sided. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Borrell’s statement is further evidence of the extent to which the European Union is detached from the facts in Cyprus.