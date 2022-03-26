The United States asked the UN Security Council to tighten sanctions against North Korea

The United States has called for tougher UN sanctions against Pyongyang after North Korea’s latest missile test.
The basics in brief
- Russia and China are against further action after testing intercontinental ballistic missiles.
“The United States calls on all member states to fully implement existing Security Council resolutions,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield said Friday during a session of the United Nations’ highest body. Because of North Korea’s “increasingly dangerous provocations”, the United States will introduce a Security Council resolution to “modernize and strengthen the sanctions regime” decided in 2017.
At that time, it was decided to take further measures in the event of a renewal of ICBM testing. ‘That’s exactly what happened. So, now is the time to take these actions,” Thomas Greenfield emphasized.
But China urged “prudence and reason.” “No party should take measures that increase tensions,” said China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun.
Russia has warned of tougher sanctions. These would go “beyond the scope of cutting off funding” for North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and “pose unacceptable social, economic and humanitarian problems to the North Korean people.”
Without the two permanent members of the Security Council, a group of 15 countries – including the members of the permanent body the USA, Great Britain and France – issued a joint declaration calling on UN member states to do more in the case of the North. Korea. The text shared by Germany also said Pyongyang was showing “its determination to continue developing its weapons program while escalating its provocative behavior – and the council is silent.”
North Korea said it launched a new type of Hwasongfu-17 ICBM on Thursday. At the end of 2017, Pyongyang conducted several tests with the Hwasong-15 ICBM. After that, North Korea, isolated internationally over its nuclear weapons program, refrained from further ICBM tests. Since January, the leadership in Pyongyang has hinted that it could lift its self-imposed moratorium on such tests.
