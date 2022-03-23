The United States and Great Britain announce agreement on steel dispute

From June Great Britain will again be able to import a certain amount of steel into the United States duty free.

(Photo: dpa)

Iron jobs in Great Britain

The United States and the United Kingdom have made progress in restructuring post-Brexit trade relations and plan to resume talks next month. The two states settled their four-year dispute over iron and aluminum tariffs on Tuesday. UK Trade Secretary Ann-Marie Trevelyan said efforts to work more closely have been intensified.

After leaving the EU, Great Britain will have to restructure its economic ties with the United States. Among other things, it covers customs duties, standards, and other regulations on imports and exports.

A joint statement from US trade representatives Catherine Toy and Trevelyan said they had identified areas for closer cooperation. These include employee rights, environmental protection and the protection of supply chains. It is also important for small and medium enterprises to facilitate their participation in world trade.