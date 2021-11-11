science

The United States and China are committed to working together on climate change

November 11, 2021
Faye Stephens

The two largest greenhouse gas producers, China and the United States, have surprisingly announced their cooperation in the fight against global warming. Published at the COP26 World Climate Conference in Glasgow joint statement. It states that they “remain determined to work together towards the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement”.

See also  Familial risk of breast and ovarian cancer through risky genes - the practice of healing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *