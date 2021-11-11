The United States and China are committed to working together on climate change

Climate Conference 2021

The two largest greenhouse gas producers, China and the United States, have surprisingly announced their cooperation in the fight against global warming. Published at the COP26 World Climate Conference in Glasgow joint statement. It states that they “remain determined to work together towards the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement”.

To this end, countries want to revive a working group that will focus in regular meetings on “concrete measures” for climate protection in this decade. This should relate to both carbon dioxide emissions and methane emissions.

However, the countries did not make any new commitments to reduce greenhouse gases. In the declaration, the United States emphasized its goal of switching to electricity generated exclusively from renewable sources by 2035. China indirectly adhered to its generally disappointing pledges, which envision only carbon neutrality from 2060 onwards.

After all, in the announcement, China recognizes the paramount importance of the 2020s decade for climate protection – reducing greenhouse gases as quickly as possible by 2030 is critical to limiting the increase in temperatures. So far, China has not seen a reduction in CO2 2 emissions in the coming years. Now there is talk of accelerating short-term efforts.

The USA and China are currently the main producers of carbon dioxide. China contributes 27 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the United States contributes 11 percent.