The United Nations presents Elon Musk with a plan to defeat world hunger

1/7 Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, laughs well.

2/7 Not so starving people around the world, as in Sudan.







6/7 Musk will sell Tesla stock and donate about $6 billion if the United Nations can prove that the money really helps.

7/7 Now Beasley has come up with a plan. So the ball is back with Elon Musk.

Will the richest person in the world soon end world hunger? This discussion was prompted by Tesla’s billion-dollar deal with car rental company Hertz at the end of October. Then David Beasley (64), the head of the World Food Program, turned into Tesla owner Elon Musk (50). He wrote on Twitter that $6 billion would be enough to end world hunger. That would be two percent of Elon Musk’s fortune today.

Musk accepted the challenge and tweeted again, “If the World Food Program, using transparent and open accounting, could accurately describe on this Twitter thread how it would solve $6 billion in world hunger, I would immediately sell Tesla stock and sell it.” In other words: the billionaire wanted proof that wealth is finally getting to the right place.

About two weeks later, the United Nations is now providing a list of planned editions that Musk has requested, Bild wrote.

Beasley: This famine is urgent, unprecedented, and preventable. Elon Musk, you asked for a clear plan and open books. there he is! We’re ready to talk to you – and anyone else who’s serious about saving lives. We are asking for $6.6 billion to avert famine in 2022.”

Four Points Plan

An organized summary with transaction details can be found on the WPF website.

3.5 billion for food and delivery: This includes food dispatch, transportation, warehousing and target delivery in the last kilometer.

2 billion in cash and meal vouchers: Wherever there are markets and business opportunities, people can buy the food of their choice thanks to the vouchers. In addition, local businesses will be supported.

700 million It must be used country-specific to manage and distribute food and vouchers. Local offices are designed to ensure that help reaches those who need it most.

400 million, To create departments around the world that plan global supply lines and flight routes, monitor program and prepare analytics.