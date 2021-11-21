World

The United Nations presents Elon Musk with a plan to defeat world hunger

November 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

Will the richest person in the world soon end world hunger? This discussion was prompted by Tesla’s billion-dollar deal with car rental company Hertz at the end of October. Then David Beasley (64), the head of the World Food Program, turned into Tesla owner Elon Musk (50). He wrote on Twitter that $6 billion would be enough to end world hunger. That would be two percent of Elon Musk’s fortune today.

Musk accepted the challenge and tweeted again, “If the World Food Program, using transparent and open accounting, could accurately describe on this Twitter thread how it would solve $6 billion in world hunger, I would immediately sell Tesla stock and sell it.” In other words: the billionaire wanted proof that wealth is finally getting to the right place.

