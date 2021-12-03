The unified patent for 17 EU countries will come in the second half of 2022

The EU’s consolidated patent will come out in the second half of 2022 and will initially apply to 17 member states; When fully expanded, there could be 24 countries in the European Union. On November 19, the National Council unanimously approved the Unified Patent Court Protocol, and the Federal Council has ratified it today. With the EU Single Patent, inventors and companies can protect their innovations with a single patent in many countries at the same time.

The central chambers of the new International Tribunal will be built in Paris and Munich

This would make the procedure simpler and cheaper, and no need to translate into national languages. You can apply for the standard patent in German, English or French. The unit patents are expected to be granted from August 2022. Initially there will be 17 countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Sweden and Slovenia. This ends the “more than 30-year journey” for a unitary patent in the European Union.

“We help small and medium businesses, young companies and all researchers with the transition to the new single European patent. We check your inventions, advise and support you if you want to get started in the consolidated patent office,” says Mariana Karpova, head of Austrian Patents. Any patent disputes are negotiated in Austria. A separate local chamber will be set up in Vienna for this purpose, which will be supervised by the Austrian Patent Office.

The adopted protocol (Protocol for the Provisional Application of Necessary Provisions of the Unified Patent Court Contract) provides for the start of preparations for the Unified Patent Court. The central chambers of this new international court will be established in Paris and Munich. It was originally planned to create a central room in London. However, the UK is no longer part of the unified patent after Brexit.

(APA/red, Photo: APA/APA/dpa)