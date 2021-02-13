The UN Special Envoy to Libya, Jan Kubisch, continues his introductory calls with Libyan actors and high-level consultations with regional and international stakeholders – Libya

February 12, 2021 – Over the past two days, the Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Libya Jan Kubisch has continued his preliminary talks with the Libyan interlocutors. He met Mr. Khaled Al-Mashri, Chairman of the Supreme Council of State, Mr. Ahmed Maitiq, Vice President of the Presidency Council, and Mr. Fathi Bashagha, Minister of Interior. He praised their work in making progress on political, economic and security issues and thanked them for their active participation in the Libyan Forum for Political Dialogue (LPDF). He requested advice on next steps to ensure the speedy formation of the transitional government and further progress in the economic, social and security fields, the establishment of unified structures and authorities, and the promotion and implementation of national reconciliation. The special plan for the national elections on December 24, 2021. Special Envoy Kubis also met with General Khalifa Haftar to discuss developments and priorities, especially with regard to the security file, as he welcomed his support for the implementation of the ceasefire.

Special Representative Kubisch continued his consultations with international interlocutors after his previous contacts with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and the German Foreign Minister, Mr. Heiko Maas, Minister of State of the United Kingdom. James Cleaver and with senior political representatives from the League of Arab States, Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, African Union, Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ismail Sharqi, NATO, Deputy Secretary-General Mercia Geoana, and the Union, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Chief of the Cabinet of Mr. Joseph Borel.

The Special Envoy also held consultations with political representatives / representatives of France and Italy, permanent representatives to the United Nations in New York from Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, France and the United Kingdom, and permanent representatives to the United Nations through Geneva. From Libya and Switzerland, as well as with the Libyan ambassador to Switzerland.

This week, Special Envoy Kubis consulted Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his team, Turkish Foreign Ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu from the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov from France, and Jean-Yves Le Drian, and separately with his team, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia. And Mr. Osman Al-Jirandi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan, Ambassador Takahashi Katsuhiko, political directors and / or ambassadors of the permanent representatives of the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Italy and Germany to Libya, Qatar and the Russian Federation to the United Nations in New York.