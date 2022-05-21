The UK weather warning is in effect as thunderstorms are set to strike before the “hottest day” in 2022.

advertisements

The UK is bracing for a second day of severe thunderstorms and rain today as a heat wave is set to hit 27°C later this week.

Parts of the country are experiencing a beautiful heat wave due to a tropical explosion in North Africa sweeping the south.

Although warm air will generate higher temperatures, solar periods are likely to be interrupted by potentially heavy rains.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected until 10 p.m. Monday, with a yellow warning in effect for most of the country.

The warning extends from Northern Ireland to Oxford, as well as Manchester and the Midlands.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGovern said: “Early next week it will be possible to see fairly low to mid-20s and more in the southeast if we associate the sun’s rays with this cloud.

“However, as I mentioned before, it also brings with it the risk of thunderstorm outbreaks.”

Netweather is forecasting highs of 26°C around 4pm on Tuesday (May 17), meaning this will be the hottest day of the year yet.

The hottest day of the year so far was April 15, when 23.4°C was recorded in St James’ Park, London.

The solar periods are likely to be punctuated by heavy showers (Image: Getty Images)

Netweather also expects mercury to reach 26 degrees Celsius again on Wednesday, with humid and windy feelings similar to 29 degrees Celsius in places.

Thunder and lightning are expected to sweep across southern England tonight (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

In its long-term outlook for this week, BBC Weather says: “We expect high pressure to be concentrated over Scandinavia while deep low movements across the central North Atlantic push a series of fronts across the UK.

By Tuesday, it could be the top spot across Eastern Europe. This pattern should result in warm southern air flowing through the country with some weather conditions.”

