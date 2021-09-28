The UK government’s post-Brexit tutelage affects classic cars…

You definitely have this in mind: the chrome-plated (or monochrome) letters “G” and “B” at the back of the British classics. Well, this designation should no longer be valid as of September 28, 2021, at least not as a sole expression of nationality. Because British cars will soon need a “UK” sticker so that the nation as a whole can finally be treated comprehensively. Thanks to Brexit, that change is now possible…

British classic owners don’t seem happy with the change, at least the Automobile Association (AA) has criticized the fact that a classic symbol is going to disappear and many of the older ones will eventually move in with the GB engravings included artistically, which is now what the junk glue will be removed.. .

Incidentally, this change is part of other major “improvement” steps in the now liberated country, such as abandoning the recognition of the CE mark for electrical appliances (thereby creating a separate testing authority) or not allowing metric dimensions on packaging … if the British weren’t going to drive on the left Indeed, it is time to present it …