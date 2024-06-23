The U20 national team is in the World Cup semi-finals – Austria’s football portal

U20 National Team from Head Coach Roman Florida Canada clearly defeated 2 41:13. The offense, defense and special teams all delivered big plays and highlights, including strong interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles, a sensational fake punt and five touchdowns.
WR contributed five touchdowns Nils Keimel (2x) and RB Kevin Stanissy (3x) Keimel confirmed the game’s MVP with his performance.
“It’s great. It’s our first win against a North American team. I’m really proud of my guys, they did a great job.Head coach Roman Florida said. “Now we go, we’ll prepare and be ready. We’re probably the underdogs. Like today, we’ll play our game and go out on the field with our chests wide.
Remaining matches
Austria is in the semi-finals and will face either Brazil or Canada on the night of June 26-27. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The match will be played at the Commonwealth Stadium.
U20 World Cup quarter finals
Canada 2 vs. Austria 13:41
(0:10/7:10/0:7/6:14)
June 22, 2024 7:00pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton
Complete Game Plan:
CET at all times
quarter final
Canada 2 vs. Austria (Game 1) 13:41
June 22, 2024 7:00pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton
Japan vs Australia (Game 3) 50:6
Sat Jun 22/Sun Jun 23, 2024 12:00 AM · Clarke Stadium Edmonton
USA vs Panama (Game 2) 86:12
June 22, 2024 8:00 PM · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton
Canada vs. Brazil (Game 4) 110:0
Sun Jun 23, 2024 1:00pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton
Intermediate circuit
Panama vs Australia
Wed Jun 26, 2024 7:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton
Canada 2 vs. Brazil
Wednesday June 26/Thursday June 27, 2024 12:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton
semi-final
America vs. Japan
Wednesday June 26, 2024 8:00pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton
Austria vs. Canada
June 27, 2024 1:00 PM · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton
The final round
Game for 7th place
Sun Jun 30, 2024 7:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton
5th place game
Sun June 30/Mon July 1, 2024 12:00 AM · Clarke Stadium Edmonton
Match for 3rd place
Sun Jun 30, 2024 8:00 pm Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton
final
Monday July 1, 2024 1:00 pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton
