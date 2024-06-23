The U20 national team is in the World Cup semi-finals – Austria’s football portal

U20 National Team from Head Coach Roman Florida Canada clearly defeated 2 41:13. The offense, defense and special teams all delivered big plays and highlights, including strong interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles, a sensational fake punt and five touchdowns.

WR contributed five touchdowns Nils Keimel (2x) and RB Kevin Stanissy (3x) Keimel confirmed the game’s MVP with his performance.

“It’s great. It’s our first win against a North American team. I’m really proud of my guys, they did a great job.Head coach Roman Florida said. “Now we go, we’ll prepare and be ready. We’re probably the underdogs. Like today, we’ll play our game and go out on the field with our chests wide.

Remaining matches

Austria is in the semi-finals and will face either Brazil or Canada on the night of June 26-27. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The match will be played at the Commonwealth Stadium.

Canada 2 vs. Austria 13:41

(0:10/7:10/0:7/6:14)

June 22, 2024 7:00pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Complete Game Plan:

CET at all times



quarter final

Canada 2 vs. Austria (Game 1) 13:41

June 22, 2024 7:00pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Japan vs Australia (Game 3) 50:6

Sat Jun 22/Sun Jun 23, 2024 12:00 AM · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

USA vs Panama (Game 2) 86:12

June 22, 2024 8:00 PM · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

Canada vs. Brazil (Game 4) 110:0

Sun Jun 23, 2024 1:00pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

Intermediate circuit

Panama vs Australia

Wed Jun 26, 2024 7:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Canada 2 vs. Brazil

Wednesday June 26/Thursday June 27, 2024 12:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton



semi-final

America vs. Japan

Wednesday June 26, 2024 8:00pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton



Austria vs. Canada

June 27, 2024 1:00 PM · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton



The final round

Game for 7th place

Sun Jun 30, 2024 7:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton



5th place game

Sun June 30/Mon July 1, 2024 12:00 AM · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Match for 3rd place

Sun Jun 30, 2024 8:00 pm Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton



final

Monday July 1, 2024 1:00 pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

Austria meets Canada 2 in the U20 World Cup