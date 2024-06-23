June 23, 2024

The U20 national team is in the World Cup semi-finals – Austria’s football portal

Jordan Lambert June 23, 2024 2 min read
Nils Keimel
Nils Keimel never takes his eyes off the ball
Photo: AFBÖ/Stefan Bierer

U20 National Team from Head Coach Roman Florida Canada clearly defeated 2 41:13. The offense, defense and special teams all delivered big plays and highlights, including strong interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles, a sensational fake punt and five touchdowns.

WR contributed five touchdowns Nils Keimel (2x) and RB Kevin Stanissy (3x) Keimel confirmed the game’s MVP with his performance.

“It’s great. It’s our first win against a North American team. I’m really proud of my guys, they did a great job.Head coach Roman Florida said. “Now we go, we’ll prepare and be ready. We’re probably the underdogs. Like today, we’ll play our game and go out on the field with our chests wide.

Remaining matches

Austria is in the semi-finals and will face either Brazil or Canada on the night of June 26-27. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The match will be played at the Commonwealth Stadium.

U20 World Cup quarter finals

Canada 2 vs. Austria 13:41
(0:10/7:10/0:7/6:14)
June 22, 2024 7:00pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Complete Game Plan:
CET at all times
quarter final

Canada 2 vs. Austria (Game 1) 13:41
June 22, 2024 7:00pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Japan vs Australia (Game 3) 50:6
Sat Jun 22/Sun Jun 23, 2024 12:00 AM · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

USA vs Panama (Game 2) 86:12
June 22, 2024 8:00 PM · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

Canada vs. Brazil (Game 4) 110:0
Sun Jun 23, 2024 1:00pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

Intermediate circuit

Panama vs Australia
Wed Jun 26, 2024 7:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Canada 2 vs. Brazil
Wednesday June 26/Thursday June 27, 2024 12:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

semi-final

America vs. Japan
Wednesday June 26, 2024 8:00pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

Austria vs. Canada
June 27, 2024 1:00 PM · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

The final round

Game for 7th place
Sun Jun 30, 2024 7:00 pm · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

5th place game
Sun June 30/Mon July 1, 2024 12:00 AM · Clarke Stadium Edmonton

Match for 3rd place
Sun Jun 30, 2024 8:00 pm Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

final
Monday July 1, 2024 1:00 pm · Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton

Austria meets Canada 2 in the U20 World Cup

