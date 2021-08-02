sport

The two Princesian friends, Kamponge and Fergie Debre, are the ones who move the Olympic Games

August 2, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Byrne’s friends: beach volleyball player Anouk Verger Debre (left) and sprinter Mujinga Kampunge.

    In 2018, they posed together for a photo shoot at the Bern Beach Center.

    Now they are crossing their fingers for each other in Tokyo.

    Both hold a diploma in their respective sports.

Mujinga Kambundji uses Sunday after her brisk effort with sixth place in the 100m final of the Olympics to relax: sleep, eat, physiotherapy. After all, she still has a lot to do in the 200 and 4×100 meter relay race.

But the Bernese woman cannot do without excitement even on the day of rest. In the evening, it’s time to keep your fingers crossed: your good friend Anouk-Verger Depre (29) is in the last 16 of beach volleyball with partner Joanna Heydrich. In the Swiss duel against Huberley/Beechart, the European champions must struggle before they are victorious in three sets. “It was really tiring to watch, too,” Kambundji laughs. “Now I hope they get as far as possible.”

