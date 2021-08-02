The two Princesian friends, Kamponge and Fergie Debre, are the ones who move the Olympic Games

1/5 Byrne’s friends: beach volleyball player Anouk Verger Debre (left) and sprinter Mujinga Kampunge.

Mujinga Kambundji uses Sunday after her brisk effort with sixth place in the 100m final of the Olympics to relax: sleep, eat, physiotherapy. After all, she still has a lot to do in the 200 and 4×100 meter relay race.

But the Bernese woman cannot do without excitement even on the day of rest. In the evening, it’s time to keep your fingers crossed: your good friend Anouk-Verger Depre (29) is in the last 16 of beach volleyball with partner Joanna Heydrich. In the Swiss duel against Huberley/Beechart, the European champions must struggle before they are victorious in three sets. “It was really tiring to watch, too,” Kambundji laughs. “Now I hope they get as far as possible.”

Vergé-Dépré, who will face Brazilian duo Ana Patricia / Rebecca on Tuesday night: “We saw each other on Saturday when she came back to the Olympic Village after the final. And before our Round of 16, she came quickly at noon to wish us well.” Verge Debre: “You’re too frantic”

It makes sense that the 180-year-old Bernese Oberland woman would also be in the big appearance of her friend from Berne. “You are so excited. It will be even better when the other person can squeeze the gas into their sport.”

They both have an Olympic diploma for sure. “It’s the second match for both of us,” says Kaponge. “None of us had the level we have today in Rio. It’s great that we can take another step.”

