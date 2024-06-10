The train goes to Halle instead of Leipzig

Nice, but not really the destination: Haley (Sally).Image: Shutterstock
June 10, 2024 at 2:22 pmJune 10, 2024 at 2:58 pm
The Deutsche Bahn ICE train was scheduled to travel to Leipzig on Saturday. So far, so normal. But instead of landing in the Saxon city, the train landed in Halle (Saale) in the neighboring state of Saxony-Anhalt.
According to an annoyed User
“Well, the sender must have made a mistake. We got lost.”
Advertisement on ICE 1218, which currently stops in Halle instead of Leipzig: “Well, the dispatcher must have made a mistake. We’re lost.”
People, this country has…
-Anna Vero Wendland (@VeroWendland) June 8, 2024
More than 100 passengers were then “thrown off the train” and were supposed to take the S-Bahn to Leipzig. This takes about half an hour to cover the route.
Another X user asked Deutsche Bahn:
Please excuse me, but I have no information as to why there was an additional stop in Halle and why there was not a stop in Leipzig. I’m very sorry if this has caused you any inconvenience. /See
– Deutsche Bahn Passenger Transport (@DB_Bahn) June 8, 2024
She replied to X that they could not explain why the train went to Halle instead of Leipzig.
(asthma)
When AI confuses football stadiums with tourist attractions
This is what happens when you get angry at an excavator driver
Video: Watson
You may also be interested in:
President Macron lost the European elections and is calling new elections, a risky undertaking.
The unexpected call by French President Emmanuel Macron for new elections is a risky undertaking: overnight the unthinkable became possible, namely the seizure of governmental power in Paris by right-wing populists, called far-right extremists in France. Marine Le Pen in the government of the nation of human rights? This “crazy” possibility, as one commentator put it, was not on the minds of many French people on Monday.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
Thieves steal jewelry from a Bvlgari store in Rome – News
Only a genius can defeat our smartest employees
UN Report: More Farmed Fish and Seafood Instead of Wild Caught – News