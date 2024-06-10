June 10, 2024

The train goes to Halle instead of Leipzig

Esmond Barker June 10, 2024

Nice, but not really the destination: Haley (Sally).Image: Shutterstock

The Deutsche Bahn ICE train was scheduled to travel to Leipzig on Saturday. So far, so normal. But instead of landing in the Saxon city, the train landed in Halle (Saale) in the neighboring state of Saxony-Anhalt.

According to an annoyed User

“Well, the sender must have made a mistake. We got lost.”

More than 100 passengers were then “thrown off the train” and were supposed to take the S-Bahn to Leipzig. This takes about half an hour to cover the route.

Another X user asked Deutsche Bahn:

She replied to X that they could not explain why the train went to Halle instead of Leipzig.

(asthma)

