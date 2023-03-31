Tech

The top model of DSL receives Fritz OS 7.50 with over 150 new functions

March 31, 2023
Gilbert Cox

After AVM’s latest router operating system celebrated its debut on the Fritzbox 7590 in December last year and then successively introduced on other models, the manufacturer is now using its current best-in-line router model for ADSL and VDSL connections, the Fritzbox 7590 AX with Wi-Fi. -Fi 6, with an update for that Fritzos 7.50.

