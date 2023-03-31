The top model of DSL receives Fritz OS 7.50 with over 150 new functions

After AVM’s latest router operating system celebrated its debut on the Fritzbox 7590 in December last year and then successively introduced on other models, the manufacturer is now using its current best-in-line router model for ADSL and VDSL connections, the Fritzbox 7590 AX with Wi-Fi. -Fi 6, with an update for that Fritzos 7.50.

This is what the new Fritz OS 7.50 offers

There is a new Quick Distribution option especially for gamers, which should help with online games, for example. Network access to storage media in exFAT file format is also possible. The router can be turned into a kind of mini-NAS by connecting hard drives to the Fritzbox’s USB ports. In conjunction with Fritz Fon, there is a new appointment calendar and audio announcements. If you wish, you can block callers who are not in the phone book.

Wireguard and smart home are the focus

In addition, smart home scenarios can be defined, so that the smart thermostat can be activated at certain times Lowers room temperature to save heating costs. Added to this is support for the free VPN service Wireguard implemented in the Linux kernel, whose performance improvements are said to affect both the software and hardware level.

More than 150 new jobs

According to the official release notes, Fritz OS 7.50 should bring a total of over 150 new functions, which are now also available for the first time on the current top model for ADSL/VDSL, the Fritzbox 7590 AX.

New features

Fritz OS 7.50 with over 150 new features and useful improvements

WiFi now with smart, dynamic redundancy for more performance in your home network

VPN with Wireguard Technology: Simple, fast, and secure from anywhere in your home network

More phone convenience: Fritz Fon’s new “Speech” tone and block unknown callers

Lots of new and interesting smart home options: scenarios, actions, and light sequences

The user interface has been improved and rounded out with comprehensive Help & Info.

Many new functions of the My Fritz App and Fritz App Smart Home (iOS / Android)

With each new Fritz OS update, AVM also updates the security functionality and therefore recommends that all devices perform the update.

An overview of all new functionality as well as improvements and mandatory bug fixes is provided with each new release by the comprehensive official releases Release notes on the manufacturer’s website.

Start the update to Fritz OS 7.50 yourself

Fritz OS 7.50 update for Fritzbox 7590 AX can be done via the user interface of the router, which is usually under http://fritz.box It can be accessed, as well as the “System → updates → Trigger Fritz OS search” manually. The new version of the operating system will be rolled out in several waves as usual, which is why users have to be patient.

Fritz OS 7.50 is now available for the following Fritzbox and Fritzrepeater series models:

Fritz Box 7590 AX

Fritz Box 7590

Fritz Box 7583

Fritz Box 7583 VDSL

Fritz box 7530

Fritz box 7520

Fritz Box 7510

fritz box 6690 cable

fritz box 6591 cable

Fritz 3000 Repeater

Fritz repeater 2400

Fritz 1200 repeater

Even before the release of Fritz OS 7.50, a total of 30 products from the manufacturer were leaked, which are expected to receive the update to the latest operating system. The roll-out will happen gradually and may continue for a certain period of time.

