The taxpayer’s association account – this is how much Merkel will get after she is gone

Merkel will receive this much after her departure
After 16 years as chancellor, Angela Merkel will give up in a few weeks. She doesn’t have to struggle financially – and she doesn’t have to drive herself.
After leaving office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive monthly retirement benefits of about 15,000 euros (about 16,000 francs) according to the calculation of the taxpayers’ association. After nearly 16 years as head of government, the 67-year-old will not run in the parliamentary elections in September.
The organization announced on Friday that the pension entitlements stem from her long-term membership in the Bundestag and from her time as Federal Minister and Chancellor.
The current black and red alliance between CDU/CSU and SPD, formerly called the “Grand Coalition”, did not have a majority for a long time. According to Chance numbers, a “Jamaica” (black-yellow-green) coalition of CDU/CSU, FDP and Greens will be possible, a “traffic light” of Greens, SPD and FDP, a combination of CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP or an alliance Leftist of the Greens and the Social Democratic Party and leftists.
Problems with the filter Laschet
For a long time, it seemed in Germany that no government would be possible without the Union, the Christian Democratic Party to which Merkel belongs and the sister party CDU, which competes only in Bavaria. If the scanning direction makes its way, it is no longer certain. If you believe the pollsters, the union has a problem with its candidate for chancellor, CDU president and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet.
Because if the head of government in Germany were directly elected, then, according to an Insa poll last week, 27 percent of voters would choose the SPD candidate, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. Laschet will only get 14 percent and head of the Green Party Annala Barbuk to 13 percent. 36% of those surveyed said they did not want to vote for any of the three.
The chancellor is not directly elected in Germany, but by the new Bundestag. Only the CDU/CSU, SPD, and the Green Party have fielded candidates for chancellor. At the Union camp, Laschet was victorious on April 20 against CSU President and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder. The latter was more popular in the polls, but it turned out that the governing bodies of the two bigger brother parties were stronger.
More aggressiveness is required
In the Union there was already discontent with a very negative election campaign, and Sodder called for more aggressiveness. Laschet promised that the election campaign will accelerate in the coming weeks, but that the first priority will be to help flood victims. As a crisis manager after severe floods in North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet did not always seem happy, while visiting the village of Swisttal in the disaster area, he was booed by residents.
Found an error?Report now.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”