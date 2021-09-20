World

The Taliban asks for help from Germany

September 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

Taliban spokesman in Kunduz, Mutiullah Rouhani, is seen during a phone call. The hardline Islamist Taliban movement has asked for help from Germany and other countries. It could be “any kind of humanitarian support,” Rouhani said of the German news agency DPA. Photo: Oliver Wyken/D

This could be investments, reconstruction projects or “any kind of humanitarian support,” its spokesman, Mutiullah Rouhani of the German news agency dpa in Kunduz, said. Afghanistan remains uneventful even more than a month after the Islamists took full power. At least two people were killed and 19 others injured in an attack on a Taliban police vehicle in the capital, Kabul, on Saturday.

The Islamists captured the former German army base in Kunduz in the north of the Central Asian country on August 8th. A week later, they also seized power in Kabul. With the last US troops withdrawing half a month later, after nearly 20 years, the international military operation is over. The province of Kunduz, bearing the capital of the same name, was the focus of German military and civilian involvement.

