The Swiss curlers around skip Yannick Schwaler will have to settle for bronze at the world championships in Ottawa.

After winning the last eight round-robin games, they lost to Canada 5–7 in the semifinals.

CC Geneva’s Pablo Lachat, Sven Michel, Yannick Schwaller and Benoît Schwarz defeated the 2006 Olympic champion and 2017 world champion Canadians from Newfoundland 8:3 in the opening round robin. However, the semi-final was hard-fought from the start. A zero result was decisive, which the Canadians managed to record at 5:5 in the 9th end. As a result, they needed just one point to win the 10th end with the last stone advantage.

In the third-place match, Geneva will play Italy at 5pm on Easter Sunday, Swiss time around skip Joel Returnas – against a team that suffered their only defeat in the twelve-game round robin. The Italians lost their semi-final against the three-time European champions from Scotland to skipper Bruce Mouwat 8:9 in extra time.

In the semifinals, Switzerland could not match the strength that had seen them through most of the round-robin games. They allowed themselves to refer to an 84 percent rate of successful stones. This was very low compared to Canadians, who performed world-class at 93 percent. In fourth place, Benoit Schwarz lost a battle with veteran Brad Gushue with 80:95 percent.

The Geneva quartet could become the first Swiss men’s team in 20 years to reach a World Cup final. In Winnipeg in 2003, Skip Ralph Stöckli led St. Gallen lost the gold medal match against Canada (Randy Ferbey).

