The Swiss loses the semi-finals and captain Lara Stalder

Preliminary decision in the semi-finals of the World Cup: After 31 minutes and an incredible number of saves, Andrea Brindley could no longer prevent a 1-0 win for the Canadians.

Sarah Feller (R) scored three goals and the first two goals of the game for the Canadiens

Switzerland’s top scorer, Lara Stalder (number 7 left), had to take an early shower for a body check and is also worried about being eligible to play in the third-place play-off.

Switzerland loses the semi-finals and captain Lara Stalder – Gallery



The women’s national ice hockey team lost the semifinals against Canada 1-5 at the World Championships in Brampton, Ontario and will play the Czech Republic for the bronze medal on Sunday.

The Swiss defended themselves passionately against the hugely favored Canadians and successfully defended 0: 0 for 31 minutes. Goaltender Andrea Brindley blocked 54 Canadian shots and kept national coach Colin Mueller’s team in the game for a long time. Only in the last minutes the Swiss conceded two more goals – they scored a consolation goal (1: 4) through Alina Müller in the 58th minute with a double advantage.

A key scene occurred in the 19th minute when Swiss captain Lara Stalder was sent into the penalty area for a body check (prohibited in women’s hockey). After studying the video, the US referees decided on a five-minute plus misconduct penalty because the check went into the opponent’s back. Switzerland lost their World Cup top scorer (10 points) early on – perhaps even in Sunday’s bronze medal game. The IIHF Disciplinary Committee will decide before the game if Lara Stalder can play again on Sunday.

And in the match for third place, the Swiss national team will meet the Czech Republic in Denmark, just as in the last World Cup seven months ago. At that time, Switzerland lost the match for the bronze medal 2:4. In the current World Cup in Canada, it lost the preliminary round match against the Czech Republic 2:5.

