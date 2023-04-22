The Swiss in Spain are arming themselves against squatters with alarm systems

Anyone who owns a vacation home abroad often leaves it empty for several weeks. But in Spain, the owners can experience a nasty surprise upon their return: Suddenly strangers live in the vacation home. I changed the locks. And this is completely legal.

The occupation of homes by so-called okupas has been a very sensitive issue in Spain, and especially on the island of Majorca, for years. This especially affects people who have a home or a second home. However, Okupas doesn’t stop at the locals either.

According to the previous legal status, burglary and occupation were considered criminal offences. BUT: The police can only carry out an immediate eviction without a court order within the first 48 hours after the house is occupied. This applies to Spanish jurisprudence.

Anyone who only notices intruders after these two days has no chance.

The reason for this is that the Spanish Constitution grants every inhabitant the right to decent and dignified housing.

The situation is being exploited by the indiscriminate mafia. So-called Okupas occupy homes and demand large sums of ransom for their release, reports Immobilien Mallorca.

The problem is also known to Swiss immigrants in Spain. When asked by Nau.ch, some expressed concern — and offered advice.

“If no one has been here for a certain period of time, it is advisable to inform friends, acquaintances and neighbors anyway,” says Urs Schacher, president of Club Suizo de Rojales. If your acquaintances regularly visit the property, any abnormalities can be reported directly to the police. Because it has to be fast. See also Police operation in the city center - Three dead and several injured in an attack in Würzburg - News

opinion poll Do you secure your home with an alarm system? Yes, I feel safer that way. 42% No, I think it is superfluous. 58%

Fridolin Weiss, president of the Suizo Balear Club, knows this, too. He even knows specific cases. However, he is not afraid of the occupation.

It is believed that you can protect yourself from squatting. “It would be better if you installed an alarm system.”

As Hans Egli, president of Club Suizo Costa Blanca, advises getting together in the first place: “Homeowners can protect themselves by asking more neighbors to look in when they aren’t around.”

This way, feedback can be reported instantly. Fortunately, squatting is much rarer on the Costa Blanca as the area is more intense.